Blaze Pizza in Worthington offering free pizzas all day Tuesday

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is opening its second restaurant in Columbus, and will offer free pizza all day Tuesday, June 6.

The company says in a press release that anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch build-your-own pizza with any toppings at the new location at 7166 N. High St. in Worthington. The promo runs from 11am-9pm Tuesday at the fast casual pizza restaurant.

