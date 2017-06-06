Cashews recalled due to reports of glass pieces in package

(WCMH) – Star Snacks Co. is recalling two lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces in the bag.

The recall affects Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams) with UPC code 041498179366. The best-by date of the affected cashews is 11/27/18 and 11/28/18, printed on the bottom of the package.

They were sold at Aldi stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product. To date, there have not been any reported injuries. Potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged not to consume this product and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.