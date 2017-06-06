Chase building near Polaris placed on lock down after employees see man with concealed gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The JPMorgan Chase building on Polaris Parkway was placed on lock down after employees spotted a man with a gun outside the building.

Columbus Police say they got reports of a man who had a gun standing in front of the corporate building on Tuesday morning. They say no shots were fired.

Police tell NBC4 the man was not threatening anyone or anything, but he did have a concealed carry gun on his waist which prompted some employees to become nervous.

There is no immediate threat to the public or employees.

FYI: We've gotten calls & emails about a situation officers are checking out at Chase Bank on Polaris Pky. Man w/a gun on his waist. #CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 6, 2017

Police are sweeping the building now as a precautionary measure. One part of the corporate building remains on lock down, but it is expected to reopen once the security sweep is over.

