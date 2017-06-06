Child hit by truck while roller blading

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a truck in Jackson Township

It happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 104 near State Route 665 in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Part of SR 104 is blocked while police investigate.

