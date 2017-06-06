Columbus man incorporates judges into America’s Got Talent act

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man will appear on another episode of America’s Got Talent after impressing the judges with his science act.

Nick Uhas incorporated all four judges into his act, first having them inhale from balloons containing sulfur hexafluoride. The gas, like helium, temporarily changes the inhaler’s voice.

The tone of the effect, though, is the opposite of helium.

“Simon Cowell, I am your father,” said Howie Mandel in the deep voice caused by the gas.

Uhas then brought Howie Mandel and Mel B. onto the stage and had them participate in an experiment that caused a large amount of foam to flow out of containers.

Manden was then asked to pour a bucket of boiling water into a trash can filled with liquid nitrogen.

“You’re going to get all of that hot water into this trash can in one swoop,” Uhas said.

“Without dying,” Mel B. added.

“Then you’re going to back up as fast as you can,” Uhas said.

The hot water reacted with the liquid nitrogen, sending a giant cloud towering over Mandel.

Uhas was passed to the next round with a yes vote from all four judges.

If Uhas looks familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen him on TV before. He has had at least two appearance on the Today Show on NBC.

Uhas’ Youtube channel, Nickipedia, posts science related videos every Tuesday. Just hours before his audition episode of America’s Got Talent aired, he posted a video demonstrating how far a foam glider can fly when thrown off a mountain.

He was also a contestant on Big Brother 15.