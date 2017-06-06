‘It was like I delivered a toddler’; Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby

(INSIDE EDITION) — This Florida family just got a whole lot bigger.

Baby Carleigh Brooke Corbitt was born last month, weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces.

“When the pediatrician showed her to me across the curtain, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s huge,’” her mom Chrissy Corbitt, 29, of Orange City, told InsideEdition.com. “I couldn’t believe it. It was like I delivered a toddler.”

Chrissy, now a mother of four, said she had expected her baby to be on the bigger side, since her other children have been around 9 or 10 pounds each.

“My wife wasn’t getting any bigger, she was the same weight for about a month,” Carleigh’s dad, Larry Corbitt, 38, said. “But the belly was getting bigger and bigger. It was like she had a huge beach ball and it was getting more and more inflated.”

When Chrissy gave birth via C-section a week early, “I heard everybody cheering in the operating room. I’ve never had that happen before.”

She then realized what was going on when nurses announced her weight.

In fact, her OB-GYN even called Carleigh the biggest baby he had ever delivered.

“We went out with a bang,” Larry joked. “This is our last kid. My wife had her tubes tied, so this is going to be it for us.”

Despite struggling with gestational diabetes at birth, the Corbitts announced that Carleigh is doing fine – except that she’s too big to fit into any of her newborn clothes or diapers.

Her father explained they had to contact diaper companies to see if they could exchange the diapers they had previously purchased for bigger ones, and now, at 3 weeks old, Carleigh is already wearing baby clothes that would fit a 9-month-old.