Man dragged kitten from bumper while friend recorded, police say

BRANSON, MO (KOZL) — A second Branson man has been charged with animal abuse in a case involving the killing of a kitten that was recorded and posted to Facebook, according to the Taney County prosecuting attorney.

More people may be charged in the incident, Prosecutor Jeff Merrell said today.

Jordan Hall, 18, is the Taney County Jail, charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action, the same charges filed against Kyle Williams, also 18 and a resident of Branson.

The two are accused of tying a rope around the neck of a kitten and dragging it behind their vehicle until the animal died. The incident was recorded and uploaded to Facebook last weekend.

The specific charges are animal abuse – second or subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while the animal was alive. A news release from the city of Branson indicates the video led police to the two men.

Williams, who appeared in court Monday, was removed from the courtroom due to behavior and being disruptive and refusing to fill out an application for a public defender, according to online court records. He is to return to court on June 12 for arraignment.

Both men are being held in the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond each.

