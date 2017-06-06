Mother, three kids carjacked outside Hilliard Rome Kroger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a mother and her three children were forced out of their car and carjacked this morning outside a Kroger store.

It happened just before 9am Tuesday at the Kroger on Hilliard Rome Road.

Police say the suspect acted as if he had a gun and told the victim to get out of the car and leave her cell phone. She asked if she could get the kids out of the car, the carjacker said yes, according to police.

The carjacker then took off with the car and drove down I-70. Witnesses said he was driving in and out of traffic and hitting cars all the while.

Then, he crashed the car on a closed section of I-70 east of Hilliard Rome Road, hopped out and ran.

Police arrested him moments later.

Investigators identified the suspect as Abdiaziz Mohamud. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.