Nearly four-foot snake pulled from inside gas pump

POLK CO, GA (WCMH) – A Georgia man says it was ‘no big deal’ when he pulled a large snake from a gas pump.

Brandon Radke told WSB the job was easy and he took precautions to make sure the snake didn’t bite him.

Radke said he heard a commotion near the pump and someone told him the snake was inside.

The crowd then watched as he pulled a 3-4 foot snake from the pump, using the nozzle to get behind its head.

“Once you grab behind the head it can’t really reach around and get you,” Radke said. “I love snakes.”

The non-venomous snake was then released in the nearby woods.

