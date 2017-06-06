Our 1st 90 degree day is coming, how common are they?

Columbus (WCMH) – Yes, we have a cool midweek right now, but a big change is about to go down here in Central Ohio.

Our first 90 degree days are about to happen here, starting at the end of the weekend.

 

When is our average first 90 degree day in Columbus?

Based on record keeping data since 1879 in Columbus, our average 1st 90° occurs on June 10th

  • Earliest:  April 25, 1915, 90°
  • Latest:  August 10, 1992, 91°
  • Average:  June 10th

 

How many 90+ degree days do we typically see in a year?

Since record keeping started in 1879, we average 20 days of 90+ degree heat per year.

  • The lowest total was in 1992, with 1 day at 90 degrees or above
  • the greatest total was in 1955, with 49 days at 90 degree or above

Since 2000, we have been all over the board on number of days in the 90s or above:

  • 2000  2 days
  • 2001  18 days
  • 2002  30 days
  • 2003  5 days
  • 2004  3 days
  • 2005  24 days
  • 2006  18 days
  • 2007  31 days
  • 2008  23 days
  • 2009  5 days
  • 2010  26 days
  • 2011  32 days
  • 2012  48 days
  • 2013  17 days
  • 2014  13 days
  • 2015  9 days
  • 2016  20 days

Which months have we never hit 90?

  • January (Max=74°)
  • February  (Max=78° this year)
  • March  (Max=85°)
  • November  (Max=80° last year)
  • December  (Max=76°)

Which month sees the most 90 degree days in Columbus?

  • July averages the most, with 8 days of 90°+ heat per year
  • July of 2012 had the most days at or above 90°, with 22

On average (number of 90° days in each month):

  • 0 days in April
  • 1 day in May
  • 4 days in June
  • 8 days in July
  • 5 days in August
  • 2 days in September
  • 0 days in October

The most (number of 90° days in each month)

  • 1 day in April 1915
  • 8 days in May 1911
  • 17 days in June 1934
  • 22 days in July 2012
  • 17 days in August 1955
  • 12 days in September 1897
  • 2 days in October 2007

What about 100°, how often does that happen?

Not that often, the last time was in July of 2012.

Since record keeping began in 1878, we have hit 100° or higher 59 times.

The most being in 1936, when we did it 9 times that year!!!!

In July of 1936, we had our most 100s in a month with 8.

  • Jan-May has never had a 100° day
  • Biggest number of June 100° days in a month was 2 in 1944
  • Biggest number of July 100° days was 8 in 1936
  • Biggest number of August 100° days was 2 in 1918
  • Biggest number of September 100° days was 1 in 1953
  • Oct-Dec has never had a 100° day

 

If you ever had questions about climate, temperatures, 90s, 100s, or any other weather email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

