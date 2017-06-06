Our 1st 90 degree day is coming, how common are they?

Columbus (WCMH) – Yes, we have a cool midweek right now, but a big change is about to go down here in Central Ohio.

Our first 90 degree days are about to happen here, starting at the end of the weekend.

When is our average first 90 degree day in Columbus?



Based on record keeping data since 1879 in Columbus, our average 1st 90° occurs on June 10th

Earliest: April 25, 1915, 90°

Latest: August 10, 1992, 91°

Average: June 10th

How many 90+ degree days do we typically see in a year?

Since record keeping started in 1879, we average 20 days of 90+ degree heat per year.

The lowest total was in 1992, with 1 day at 90 degrees or above

the greatest total was in 1955, with 49 days at 90 degree or above

Since 2000, we have been all over the board on number of days in the 90s or above:

2000 2 days

2001 18 days

2002 30 days

2003 5 days

2004 3 days

2005 24 days

2006 18 days

2007 31 days

2008 23 days

2009 5 days

2010 26 days

2011 32 days

2012 48 days

2013 17 days

2014 13 days

2015 9 days

2016 20 days

Which months have we never hit 90?

January (Max=74°)

February (Max=78° this year)

March (Max=85°)

November (Max=80° last year)

December (Max=76°)

Which month sees the most 90 degree days in Columbus?

July averages the most, with 8 days of 90°+ heat per year

July of 2012 had the most days at or above 90°, with 22

On average (number of 90° days in each month):

0 days in April

1 day in May

4 days in June

8 days in July

5 days in August

2 days in September

0 days in October

The most (number of 90° days in each month)

1 day in April 1915

8 days in May 1911

17 days in June 1934

22 days in July 2012

17 days in August 1955

12 days in September 1897

2 days in October 2007

What about 100°, how often does that happen?

Not that often, the last time was in July of 2012.

Since record keeping began in 1878, we have hit 100° or higher 59 times.

The most being in 1936, when we did it 9 times that year!!!!

In July of 1936, we had our most 100s in a month with 8.

Jan-May has never had a 100° day

Biggest number of June 100° days in a month was 2 in 1944

Biggest number of July 100° days was 8 in 1936

Biggest number of August 100° days was 2 in 1918

Biggest number of September 100° days was 1 in 1953

Oct-Dec has never had a 100° day

If you ever had questions about climate, temperatures, 90s, 100s, or any other weather email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave