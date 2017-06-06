Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North High Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:25am on the 2300 block of North High Street. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.

The incident closed North High Street for nearly an hour while police and EMS personnel responded. The roadway reopened around 2:15am.

