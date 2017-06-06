COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a west side convenience store.

According to Detective Bryan Williams with the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit, the two men allegedly robbed the United Dairy Farmers store on the 1000 block of West Broad Street around 2:30am Tuesday. Police say the men entered the store, displayed the handle of a handgun, demanded cash and fled.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).