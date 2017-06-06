Sears and Kmart closing 72 more stores, two in Columbus

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a Sears store in Pittsburgh. Sears said that there is “substantial doubt” that it will be able to remain in business. The company, which runs Kmart and its namesake stores, has struggled for years with weak sales. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sears and Kmart will close 72 stores by September, according to reports.

Business Insider obtained a copy of the list, which includes the Eastland and Westland mall locations.

Most of the stores will close in September, Business Insider reported.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores by spring. That round of closures included four central Ohio Kmart locations and two Sears stores.

In May, Sears reported its first quarterly profit in more than two years, even though same-store sales declined 11.9%. The profitable quarter was attributed to the sale of the Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker.

