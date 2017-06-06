Sneak peak inside IKEA Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The countdown is underway until the doors open at the brand new IKEA store in Columbus.

Employees of the Swedish retailer have been working around the clock to get the massive store ready for its grand opening. NBC4 got a sneak peak inside the store before it officially opens its doors.

“We offer an experience in the store,” said store manager David Garcia. “That’s why the people like us a lot because they can spend a couple of hours, but they have fun.”

Customers have already been lining up and camping outside, since Monday, hoping to be the first ones through the doors Wednesday morning.

“Every time I come there’s something different and everybody is so friendly. It’s just wonderful,” said camper Debra Livengood. “I could spend days in here.”

The store’s famous Swedish meatballs will also be available to dine in or take home.

“We like to say the restaurant is the heart of the store,” said IKEA Foods product developer Peter Ho. “Swedish meatballs are a very tradition dish here at the IKEA restaurant, as well as in Sweden. They’re made with beef and pork and they’re served with lingonberry jam.”

The store opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

