Submit your photos for NBC4’s salute to local military heroes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 will salute our military heroes during NBC4’s live HD telecast of Red, White & BOOM! 2017 on Monday, July 3, from 8-11pm.

One hundred military heroes from Central Ohio will be highlighted in two salute segments, 50 heroes in each segment. The first one hundred photos of servicemen and women received by June 14 will be considered for the broadcast segments.

We accept submissions until 100 have been selected or until Monday, June 26 at 5:00pm, whichever comes first. Only one military hero submission per person will be considered. NBC4 management will determine the final selection.

Photo submissions should include the person’s name, rank, hometown, military branch and years served. They must also include valid contact information (your name and email address). All submissions become property of NBC4 WCMH-TV.

