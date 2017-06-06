Three Michigan State football players charged in alleged campus sexual assault, dismissed from team

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, MI (WOOD) — Arrest warrants have been issued for three Michigan State University football players stemming from a sexual assault case.

Tuesday, an Ingham County judge issued the arrests warrants for Joshua J. King, Demetric D. Vance and Donnie L. Corley Jr. in connection to the alleged incident which happened on Jan. 16 at an apartment on campus, according to a Michigan State University Police Department news release.

King has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person. Both Vance and Corley have been charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduction.

In February, the university announced that three players — who were not named — had been suspended.

MSU police said the department had logged more than 1,500 hours of investigation, including more than 100 interviews.

