Top Spots: Best burger joints in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to a good meal, there’s nothing better than a nice, juicy burger. Whether you like to dress it up or prefer a simple classic, Columbus restaurants deliver when it comes to great burgers. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite burger joints in Columbus were, and here’s what they said:

The Thurman Cafe

The Thurman Cafe has been a German Village staple since the 1940s. Viewers cannot get enough of this place, whether it’s their black and bleu burger or the famous Thurman Burger, loaded with ham, sautéed mushrooms and onions, American and mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers and mayo. Don’t feel like eating in? Order on SkipTheDishes.com for takeout!

Flip Side Easton

Located in Easton, Flip Side serves delicious burgers crafted out of grass-fed Ohio beef in a fun, upbeat bar. However, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill burger joint — they offer gourmet takes on traditional burgers, adding a new take on old favorites. NBC4 viewers — and this writer personally — recommend the Forester Burger, featuring wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy shiitake mushrooms and truffle aioli. Pro-tip: On busy nights, check in with the Nowait app, available for iPhones and Android devices.

Johnnie’s Tavern

Sometimes, you want to forego all the fussy gourmet add-ons and eat a burger that could beat every other burger up. That’s when you head to Johnnie’s Tavern on Trabeau Road, home of the Super Burger. This infamous dish starts with about a pound of beef and is loaded with fresh toppings.

Ringside Cafe

One of Columbus’ oldest establishments, the Ringside Cafe is another longtime favorite. Located on an alley downtown, the effort it takes to find parking in the area is well worth it. The menu features delicious burgers, all named after famous boxers, including the Ali, a three-quarter pound Angus patty with cole slaw, cheddar cheese and an onion ring; the Traditional Jack Dempsey, a half-pound patty with American cheese, mayo and mustard; and the Rocky Marciano Patty Melt, a half-pound burger with pepper jack, grilled red onion and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye, just to name a few.

Smokehouse Brewing Co.

While Smokehouse Brewing is best-known for their barbecue and beer, viewers love the QStack burger. This dish consists of a bed of onion strings with Smokehouse’s delicious pulled pork and brisket sandwiching a beef patty and is topped with cheddar cheese and coleslaw and bathed in Kansas City barbecue sauce. Their Rise & Shine burger is also a top choice, featuring a fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and salsa.