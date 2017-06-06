Two injured in hilltop neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting along South Highland Avenue.

It happened around 11:11pm on the 200 block of South Highland Ave.

Two victims were taken to an area hospital in ‘stable but critical’ condition, according to police.

No more information about the suspect or victims was released.

