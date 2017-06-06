White Castle launches ‘Royal Wedding’ contest

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: White Castle press release

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — White Castle is putting on a dream wedding for those who crave a ceremony with sliders and chicken rings.

The franchise is launching a national contest to give a couple a “Royal Wedding” in Las Vegas and a 5-night honeymoon in Belgium.

The winning couple will receive a complete experience in Sin City with a wedding at the Las Vegas White Castle, with expenses paid for them and 6 guests. Then, the newlyweds fly to Brussels for their honeymoon and spend five nights there.

READ MORE: Couple says ‘I do’ at Columbus White Castle 

The Royal Wedding Contest opened on June 2 and runs until July 31, with all entries made online at www.whitecastlewedding.com.

Two more winning couples will receive a package of White Castle menu items and non-alcoholic refreshments for up to 200 people at their wedding reception held anywhere in the continental United States.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s