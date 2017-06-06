White Castle launches ‘Royal Wedding’ contest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — White Castle is putting on a dream wedding for those who crave a ceremony with sliders and chicken rings.

The franchise is launching a national contest to give a couple a “Royal Wedding” in Las Vegas and a 5-night honeymoon in Belgium.

The winning couple will receive a complete experience in Sin City with a wedding at the Las Vegas White Castle, with expenses paid for them and 6 guests. Then, the newlyweds fly to Brussels for their honeymoon and spend five nights there.

The Royal Wedding Contest opened on June 2 and runs until July 31, with all entries made online at www.whitecastlewedding.com.

Two more winning couples will receive a package of White Castle menu items and non-alcoholic refreshments for up to 200 people at their wedding reception held anywhere in the continental United States.