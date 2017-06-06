AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — A woman is suing a Georgetown, Texas restaurant after she claims she was burned during a table-side fire presentation of the “quesos flameados” appetizer.

According to a lawsuit, the woman says she was dining at the Dos Salsas Cafe on May 20 and ordered the queso. The suit claims “an improperly trained waitress” brought out the queso and when she attempted to set it on fire, it ignited and went directly into the plaintiff’s face, chest, neck and arms.

The customer says her “horrific burns” were “life-altering.” The lawsuit claims the restaurant and its manager were negligent because they failed to train their employees on how to light this dish on fire. They claim the restaurant didn’t have any “training or safeguards” in place.

The customer is seeking $1 million in damages.

NBC4 sister station KXAN reached out to the Dos Salsas Cafe for a statement, but the restaurant did not want to comment.