Carjacking suspect given $150,000 bond, charged with aggravated robbery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of a carjacking a woman and her three children in the parking lot of Kroger appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Abdiaziz Mohamud, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery. Prosecutors said the incident happened at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Kroger on Hilliard Rome Road.

Mohamud is accused of demanding the woman get out of her car and demanding she leave her cell phone. The woman asked if she could get her three children out of the car. She was able to do so before the suspect took the car and drove off with it.

Prosecutors say Mohamud crashed the vehicle on a closed section of road and ran off. He was later arrested by police.

Prosecutors noted Mohamud has no known record. A judge set his bond at $150,000 cash or surety.

