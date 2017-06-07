Carlos Baerga inspires young athletes at baseball camp

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — It’s baseball season, and kids in Lewis Center joined a three-day baseball camp at Olentangy High School.

Around 130 kids between ages eight and 14 came to learn how to improve their baseball techniques. What better way to learn than from a former professional Cleveland Indians player?

Eric Efland has been playing baseball for six years and he’s currently in the 8th grade. He says he is happy to see Carlos Baerga.

“He inspires me just from having a Major League guy here who had played for 15 years I mean it’s just an amazing experience with him,” Elfland said.

Carlos Baerga joined the kids to go over hitting, running and fielding.

“It helps me with all my skills, helps me refine my techniques and helps me learn some new techniques,” Elfland said.

Baerga stresses baseball is more than just winning and losing.

“Everybody wants their kid to be a baseball player,” Baerga said. “The first thing I said today: first of all, I want you to have good grades. Baseball is second.”

A varsity baseball player and senior at Olentangy, Joshua Moeller enjoyed working with the kids and getting tips on how to improve his baseball skills.

“It’s a great experience to have an idol here that everyone looks up to and everybody knows he’s made it to the pros it’s just nice to have the experience on board,” he said.

Many of the kids at the camp dream of becoming professional baseball players. So what’s the secret?

“Well, the secret is you have to work hard, have good habits and repetition every day,” Baerga said.

This is the second year Baerga has joined this baseball camp in Lewis Center and knows it’s important to give back all the lessons he’s learned throughout his years of professional ball.

“Success, you have to work hard. Anything that comes easy goes easy, Baerga said. “If you want something to stay for a long time you have to have good habits and you have to work hard every day”

The three-day camp concluded on Wednesday and coach Lucas is excited for the future of the student athletes.