Florida man creates mobile memorial to honor Pulse nightclub massacre victims

SARASOTA, FL (WFLA) – Drivers who pull up to Wally Goodnough in traffic always seem to look.

“People beep at us. Wave at us. Take pictures of the car,” he said.

All are simple gestures. All are tokens of appreciation.

The Sarasota man wants everyone who sees the car, even if it’s a quick pass by, to remember those proudly displayed all over it.

“It’s to keep their memory alive,” Goodnough said. “Whether it’s today or – everyone’s going to remember seeing that little car everywhere.”

Goodnough created the mobile memorial shortly after the Pulse nightclub massacre. His son was friends with Eddie Sotomayor Jr., from Sarasota, who was killed in the club.

Sotomayor’s favorite saying appears on the side of the car, “Do all the good you can, to as many people as you can, as often as you can.”

The car went from remembering one victim to remembering all of them. Each is pictured on the car. Fifty-three hearts represent every person who was shot and wounded in the nightclub attack.

“They brought the world together,” Goodnough said. “Here. Overseas. The love in Orlando is crazy.”

Goodnough and his wife will drive the car to Orlando next week, so it’s part of the various remembrances throughout the city. He hopes to keep it on the road as long as he can to keep the memories of the victims moving.

“It’s done out of respect so that no one would ever forget those people who passed away up there,” he said.