Man accused of killing 18-year-old indicted on murder charges

Ralph Edward Barrie (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An 18-year-old man accused of killing another 18-year-old man has been indicted on multiple charges.

Ralph Edward Barrie is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of assault.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Barrie shot and killed 18-year-old Alexander Lorms on May 1.

“This man shot and killed the 18-year-old victim, is believed to have fled the state, and was arrested after returning to Central Ohio,” said O’Brien.

On May 29, after his arrest, Barrie is accused of assaulting a deputy at the Franklin County Jail.

Barrie will be arraigned on June 9.

