Marine missing after night out with friends in Detroit

DETROIT (WCMH) — The family of a U.S. Marine is desperate to find him after he disappeared last week.

Douglas Calhoun of Detroit failed to show up for work after going out with friends May 31. He reportedly called a friend in the early morning hours of June 1 to say he had gotten home safely, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

He has not been seen since, and failed to show up to work.

Calhoun’s brother-in-law Eric Phillips told WDIV that Calhoun should have been able to take care of himself if he got in a tight spot.

Calhoun is 6’1″ and weighs 230 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.