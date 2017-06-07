Marine missing after night out with friends in Detroit

By Published:
CREDIT: WDIV

DETROIT (WCMH) — The family of a U.S. Marine is desperate to find him after he disappeared last week.

Douglas Calhoun of Detroit failed to show up for work after going out with friends May 31. He reportedly called a friend in the early morning hours of June 1 to say he had gotten home safely, according to NBC affiliate WDIV. 

He has not been seen since, and failed to show up to work.

Calhoun’s brother-in-law Eric Phillips told WDIV that Calhoun should have been able to take care of himself if he got in a tight spot.

Calhoun is 6’1″ and weighs 230 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s