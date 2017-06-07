Mother arrested after one-year-old found walking down highway

KARK Published: Updated:
Lindsey Moody

LONOKE COUNTY, AR (KARK) – The mother of a one-year-old that was found walking down an Arkansas highway in a diaper is now facing charges.

Lindsey Moody, 24, was arrested after authorities had trouble waking her up after finding her child walking with two dogs along State Highway 319 near Champlain Road around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

After police located the child they were able to get a name and phone number from the collar of the dog that was accompanying the minor. Authorities arrived along Champlain road and knocked on the front door which was standing open, but could not get anyone to come to the door.

Fearing the worst deputies entered the home where they found Moody asleep in a back bedroom. After several attempts of shaking Moody, he was finally able to wake her. As she was getting out of bed the deputies could see a glass smoking device with a white powdery substance believed to be Methamphetamine.

The child was turned over to the Department of Human Services and Moody was placed under arrest for: Possession of a controlled substance-Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering the welfare of a minor 1st Degree.

Moody is being held in Lonoke County Detention Center.

