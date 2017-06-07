Mother shoots and kills armed suspect during attempted home invasion

By Published:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — Police in Indiana say a mother has shot and killed an intruder who was trying to break into her home.

Indianapolis police confirmed the fatal shooting occurred in the 2800 block of White Knight Boulevard. That’s near 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The mother and her children are all fine, according to IMPD. All of the children are under the age of seven.

Police said the mother shot the intruder, protecting her four children in the process. Police said the suspect was armed.

(WISH Photo)

Information on the identity of the intruder has not yet been released.

Police were called to the scene around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second day in a row that a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Marion County.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 7600 block of Wickfield Drive. Investigators said that 18-year-old Derrick Johnson Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene after trying to enter the residence.

