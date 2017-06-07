Nashville girl, 7, dies after being shot by toddler; man wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A 7-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after police say she was shot by a two-year-old child who got a hold of a gun, and a man is now wanted for questioning.

The tragic shooting happened at the JC Napier homes on Lewis Street just before 1 p.m.

Metro police told WKRN the girl, identified as Harmony Warfield, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering a serious injury.

An investigation revealed the girl had been accidentally shot by her 2-year-old cousin.

Authorities say Harmony was inside an apartment with four other relatives—her 29-year-old aunt and three children ages 14, 11, and 2—when the shooting happened.

According to Metro police, the children were in the kitchen when a shot was heard. The 14-year-old reported the 2-year-old was holding a pistol. Police say that pistol has yet to be recovered.

Detectives were reportedly told the aunt’s friend, 27-year-old Anthony Sanders, was outside when the shot was fired, went inside to see what happened, and ran from the area.

7-year-old shot on Lewis Street View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Anthony Sanders (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Facebook) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)