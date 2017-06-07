Nick Jonas to perform at 2017 New Albany Classic

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — The New Albany Classic announced Wednesday that singer Nick Jonas will take the stage during the 20th annual equestrian event.

This won’t be Jonas’ first appearance on the stage at the event. In 2007, Jonas was one of the first to perform at the annual concert as a part of the Jonas Brothers.

In making the announcement, Abigail Wexner, founder and host of The Classic said, “Our 20th anniversary seemed like the perfect moment to ramp up the event to say thank you to the thousands of people who turn out year after year for this important cause.”

“The Classic is about families and what better way to celebrate healthy families than enjoying one of the most popular performers on the music scene today. It is such a bonus that Nick Jonas just happens to be one of the talents that started our concert series 10 years ago thanks to our partners at Justice. We cannot wait to welcome him back to New Albany.” The concert culminates a day-long family festival that draws 15,000 people to the Wexner home in New Albany to celebrate healthy families and raise funds for the work of The Center for Family Safety and Healing. In addition to the concert, amusement rides, sports experiences, car displays and hands-on activities, the event brings the only FEI-sanctioned CSI2* grand prix competition to the state of Ohio. Thirty of the world’s top competitors and their mounts, including Olympic medal winners and World Cup winners, compete for $125,000 in prize money and the Authentic Cup during the event. The event takes place on the grounds of Les Wexner’s New Albany home.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14 at 1pm.