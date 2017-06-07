Ohio mother files lawsuit after officer breaks daughter’s jaw

CLEVELAND (AP/WCMH) — A mother has filed a lawsuit alleging excessive force after an Ohio police officer broke her 17-year-old daughter’s jaw while escorting the girl out of a library.

Cleveland.com reports Sabrina Robinson is suing Officer Kevin Jones after he wrestled her daughter out of a Lakewood Public Library branch in November.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Robinson alleges Lakewood failed to train its officers, and Jones and other officers failed to provide medical care as the girl bled on the library’s front steps.

According to the lawsuit, Jones told Robinson her daughter was “mouthing off” and refused to leave the library.

Footage from last November shows the 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother watching a video with earphones in. Lakewood Police Officer Kevin Jones approaches and tells the teen to take her feet off the chair. She complied, and the officer walked away but came back after several seconds and the two speak. The officer’s body camera footage released by the attorney contained no audio.

After another 20 seconds, the officer tells her to leave. When she got up, she said the officer blocked her path. That’s when he grabs her by the arms and eventually the neck to throw her out, and the two crash into a cart. When they get up, Jones has the teen in a full nelson-type wrestling hold. They fall in the vestibule at one point, where the girl’s jaw is allegedly broken.

The lawsuit alleged the officer offered no medical assistance.

The lawsuit cited an internal investigation which found Jones used excessive force. Jones is still on the force.

A police spokesman was not available for comment on the lawsuit.