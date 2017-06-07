Polaris IKEA grand opening today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today is the day: IKEA is officially opening its doors at its brand new Polaris location.

Dozens of customers have been lined up since Monday morning to be the first in the store, trying to snag those free giveaways.

The massive store is 354,000 square feet in size and contains a children’s area and dining area, where IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs will be served.

The doors open today at 9am, and thousands of customers are expected to come through the doors. The first 44 customers will get a free couch in honor of this location being the 44th IKEA location in the United States.

The grand opening is expected to cause traffic issues for the surrounding area.

If you’re on the road in southern Delaware County, you can expect to see stopped traffic, delays and possible ramp restrictions along Interstate 71.

If you’re trying to avoid the traffic, take U.S. 23 or Westerville Road instead of I-71, and use Powell Road instead of Polaris Parkway.

If you’re heading to IKEA, northbound traffic can use I-71 to get to Polaris Parkway, and southbound traffic will use the Gemini Place exit to Lyra Drive to get to Polaris Parkway.

Police officers will be posted at 14 intersections leading shoppers to and from the store.