Red, White & BOOM! parking locations

By Published:

Guaranteed Parking

We have partnered with Parking Panda, the  leader in online parking reservations, to allow visitors to purchase guaranteed parking near Red White & BOOM! View real-time availability and pricing at many locations with great views of the fireworks.

Once purchased, parking is 100% guaranteed. Simply present your purchase confirmation at the selected location, and this serves as your payment with no additional payments or fees. Parking availability is very limited, so it is strongly recommended that you purchase your parking for the festivities in advance.

Reserve Red White & Boom Parking Now

Non-Reserved Parking

For specific parking information, call any of the following downtown parking lots:

COSI

  • Parking lots are located on the West side of COSI

Arena District

  •  Available garages include the Front Street Garage, Neil Ave Garage, McConnell Garage, and Arena Garage.
  •  Visit arenadistrictparking.com for maps and additional information.
  • Standard Parking (Arena District): 1-866-330-PARK (7275)

LAZARUS

  • Garage entrances are on Front St. and Gay St.
  • Red, White, & BOOM! parking rates are $15 for general parking, $20 for premium spaces. Premium spaces are along the west wall of the garage and provide the best viewing.
  • www.lazparking.com/local/venues/leveque-tower

Columbus Commons

  • Garages can be accessed from Third St. and Rich St.

Greater Columbus Convention Center

  • Over 4,000 parking spots located near the event
  • Partnered with PARKING PANDA
  • 614-827-2500

Also, check out many of the various surface lots

  • Capital Plaza
  • Central Parking
  • Franklin County (Veterans Memorial)
  • Standard Parking (Arena District)

