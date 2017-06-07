Twin attacks on Iran parliament, Khomeini shrine, 1 dead

By Published:
FILE - This June 4, 2007 file photo shows Iranians in Tehran attending ceremonies on the 18th anniversary of the death of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, outside his shrine. English-language state TV has reported an explosion at the shrine amidst protests. State TV said Wednesday, June 7, 2017 that four 'terrorists,' including suicide bomber, attacked the Khomeini shrine. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Several attackers assaulted Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding 12 other people in rare twin attacks, with the shooting at the legislature still underway.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated.

Iran’s state TV said a security guard was killed and four people were wounded in the shrine attack. It said one of the attackers at the shrine was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested. It described the shrine attackers as “terrorists” and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

State TV later said four attackers took part in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded. The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s