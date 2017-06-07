Two people arrested in possible meth lab investigation at Dublin hotel

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — An investigation into a possible meth lab has led to the arrest of two people and the evacuation of three rooms at a Dublin hotel.

According to Columbus Police, three rooms have been evacuated at the La Quinta Inn on the 6100 block of Parkcenter Circle in Dublin. Two people are in custody at this time, and they are charged with disorderly conduct for creating an unsafe environment. There is no word on whether the two will face further charges, and police have not named the suspects at this time.

Police say investigators were led to the hotel after receiving a tip Tuesday afternoon about a bizarre odor in a room at the TownPlace Suites on the 7200 block of Huntington Park Drive. Officers found indicators of a meth lab in the room, and investigators were able to trace two people to the La Quinta Inn early Wednesday morning.

Police are currently waiting to execute a search warrant in the room at the La Quinta Inn. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police, the Columbus Bomb Squad and the Columbus Division of Fire Hazardous Materials Support Unit are on scene. The room has been sealed off, and police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

