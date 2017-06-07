Video shows confrontation between student and Dayton school bus driver

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools released video from a school bus Monday showing a May 1 incident involving a school bus driver and a student.

Dayton Police reports in May detailed an incident where police were called after a bus driver yelled at the student and, according to the student’s father, refused to let the student off the bus.

The report does not reveal what started the incident but you can see the student was upset with the bus driver. The driver then “slammed on the brakes” and becomes verbally aggressive with the student.

This escalates the situation and the student is visibly upset. You can read the full transcript by clicking the image on the right.

Dayton Public School Transportation Associate Director Richard Wright wrote in his report the driver, Demetrius Williams, “caused undue fear to the children on board” while driving the bus. Wright also wrote, “By abruptly for no apparent reason [sic] slamming on the brakes which caused the passengers to scream potentially detrimental to the children’s safety.”

Wright continues, “Demetrius Williams’ failure to exercise reasonable care or courtesy in dealing with the children during this transport was not only unprofessional it was also threatening to the children. The verbal abuse and aggressive nature towards the child would lead one to believe Williams intentionally intended [sic] to intimidate by way of fear.”

Dayton Public Schools released a written statement Monday saying, “Dayton Public Schools has zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior toward our student population.”

Superintendent Rhonda Corr said, “Our Transportation Department immediately placed the driver, Demetrius Williams, on administrative leave following the incident. Mr. Williams chose to resign effective May 22, 2017, during the investigation that would have resulted in his termination. Dayton Public Schools does not tolerate any inappropriate actions by our employees toward our children. We work diligently every day to provide the best service for our students and provide a quality education.”