Woman accused of hiding overdose victim’s body, brushing corpse’s teeth appears in court

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of hiding the body of an overdose victim in a closet and later brushing the victim’s teeth and wiping her body to conceal evidence appeared before a Franklin County Municipal Court judge Wednesday morning.

Kristen Mays faces felony charges for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The body of Jacqueline Powers was found near Grove City last week. Prosecutors said Mays hid Powers’ body in a closet for two hours after Powers overdosed and did not call for medical assistance. Mays also admitted to brushing Powers’ teeth and wiping her body to conceal evidence, according to prosecutors.

Mays allegedly rode in a car with Powers’ body and other people as they drove to a gas station. Then, Mays got out and left the body with the other passengers in the car.

Powers’ body was eventually dumped near Big Run Road. Her bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety. Prosecutors said she has one prior felony—a theft in 2005—and nine prior misdemeanors.

Another woman, Erica Renee Escuadra, was charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in this case.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s