Woman accused of hiding overdose victim’s body, brushing corpse’s teeth appears in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of hiding the body of an overdose victim in a closet and later brushing the victim’s teeth and wiping her body to conceal evidence appeared before a Franklin County Municipal Court judge Wednesday morning.

Kristen Mays faces felony charges for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The body of Jacqueline Powers was found near Grove City last week. Prosecutors said Mays hid Powers’ body in a closet for two hours after Powers overdosed and did not call for medical assistance. Mays also admitted to brushing Powers’ teeth and wiping her body to conceal evidence, according to prosecutors.

Mays allegedly rode in a car with Powers’ body and other people as they drove to a gas station. Then, Mays got out and left the body with the other passengers in the car.

Powers’ body was eventually dumped near Big Run Road. Her bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety. Prosecutors said she has one prior felony—a theft in 2005—and nine prior misdemeanors.

Another woman, Erica Renee Escuadra, was charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in this case.