COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a North Linden neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, the body was found around 1:38pm on the 1500 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim.

