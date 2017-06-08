Clintonville bank robbed twice by same suspect

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man robbed the same Clintonville area bank twice over the last few days.

The second robbery happened around 12:50pm Thursday at the First Merchants Bank at 3245 North High Street.

According to Columbus police, the man passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, standing around 5’8″ with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with an OSU ‘O’ on the front, and a black ball cap.

Police say the same man robbed the same bank on June 6.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s