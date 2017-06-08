Clintonville bank robbed twice by same suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man robbed the same Clintonville area bank twice over the last few days.

The second robbery happened around 12:50pm Thursday at the First Merchants Bank at 3245 North High Street.

According to Columbus police, the man passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, standing around 5’8″ with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with an OSU ‘O’ on the front, and a black ball cap.

Police say the same man robbed the same bank on June 6.