Denny’s chokehold death ruled homicide, grand jury to hear case

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A Texas grand jury will hear the case against a sheriff’s deputy and her husband involved in a parking lot confrontation that ended with a man’s death.

According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband arrived at the restaurant with their three children on the night of May 28 and saw Hernandez, 26, urinating in the restaurant parking lot. Investigators said Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez about his behavior, and a fight began.

Video shot by a witness showed the deputy and her husband pinning Hernandez to the ground. Terry Thompson appeared to be choking Hernandez with his forearm.

Hernandez was hospitalized after the confrontation. He died three days later after he was removed from life support.

“Homicide did not report to the scene. Obviously in hindsight that was a bad decision, because it is a homicide. We can’t address why that happened– that’ just something that we live with,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Tom Berg.

Berg said the quality of evidence may have been different had a homicide detective responded to the scene.

“Homicide detectives are trained to ask questions in a particular way. We had patrol officers at this scene responding to — what looked to them and was reported to them as a fight between two individuals. At least one of those involved was intoxicated,” said Berg. “The responding deputies’ approach was different.”

Berg also said there were details left out by the sheriff’s investigators.

“I can tell you, when the case was called into intake that first night, and it was only reported that Mr. Hernandez assaulted Mr. Thompson — because they were asking for assault charges again Mr. Hernandez — that there was no report that Mr. Hernandez had been taken unconscious to the hospital and in fact showed very few vital signs.”

Berg said he will present the case to a grand jury.

