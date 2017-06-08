Dog deemed too friendly for police work gets job in politics

By Published:
Gavel as a puppy (CREDIT: Governor of Queensland)

PADDINGTON, Queensland, Australia (WCMH) — Gavel the dog went through the rigors of police K9 training only to be deemed too sociable to handle the job.

But all wasn’t lost for the young German shepherd. The BBC reports Gavel was officially “promoted” to Vice-Regal Dog in February by his foster father, the governor of Queensland. His handlers reportedly decided he did not have “the right aptitude” for police work.

Gavel has been living at the home of His Excellency the Honorable Paul de Jersey since he was 6 weeks old. He now spends his days welcoming guests and tour groups to Queensland’s Government House and even takes part in special ceremonies.

Governor de Jersey’s office says the dog has brought “untold joy” to the governor, his wife, the staff, and anyone who visits the estate.

They also assure

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s