Dog deemed too friendly for police work gets job in politics

PADDINGTON, Queensland, Australia (WCMH) — Gavel the dog went through the rigors of police K9 training only to be deemed too sociable to handle the job.

But all wasn’t lost for the young German shepherd. The BBC reports Gavel was officially “promoted” to Vice-Regal Dog in February by his foster father, the governor of Queensland. His handlers reportedly decided he did not have “the right aptitude” for police work.

Gavel has been living at the home of His Excellency the Honorable Paul de Jersey since he was 6 weeks old. He now spends his days welcoming guests and tour groups to Queensland’s Government House and even takes part in special ceremonies.

Governor de Jersey’s office says the dog has brought “untold joy” to the governor, his wife, the staff, and anyone who visits the estate.

They also assure