Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow

In this Friday, June 2, 2017 photo, Gwen Jakubisin, the executive director of Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary, snuggles with Oliver, a calf born in February, and Helen, a blind bison, in a field on the farm near Scio, Ore. Helen had never warmed up to other animals on the farm until she met Oliver. (Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP)

SCIO, OR (AP) — The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal.

They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all — until Oliver came around.

The Statesman Journal reports Helen has found a new friend in a 4-month-old calf, Oliver the cow. The two animals live at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Scio.

In this Friday, June 2, 2017 photo, Helen, left, a blind bison, and Oliver, a calf born in February, sit together in a field at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary near Scio, Ore. Helen had never warmed up to other animals on the farm until she met Oliver. (Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP)

Oliver runs from the barn to join Helen in the pasture every morning, where they share meals, graze together and nap together in the sun.

Sanctuary executive director Gwen Jakubisin says she catches the two animals grooming each other, which is Helen’s first experience expressing natural motherly instinct.

Jakubisin says Helen is basically Oliver’s nanny.

