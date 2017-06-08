Ohio boy’s body exhumed as investigation into his suicide continues

CINCINNATI (WLWT/NBC News) – Four months after his death, Ohio’s Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has exhumed the grave of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye.

The family asked a coroner to re-examine his grave in hopes of finding new information as to why the Carson Elementary School student ended his life. Gabe was buried with his iPad-like tablet, investigators said. Authorities said they wanted to examine his tablet.

A statement from the family’s attorney says “his parents consented to the exhumation hoping that a forensic examination of Gabe’s tablet will shed light on what happened.”

Gabe had been buried with his tablet because “his mother wanted to make sure he had something to play with in heaven.”

Days after his death, claims of bullying started to surface surrounding the third-grader at Carson Elementary School.

Cincinnati Public Schools initially said that it had no reports of bullying in the months prior to his death. Last month, CPS released surveillance video recorded just days before his death. The start-stop motion makes it difficult to see exactly what happened, but Gabe does enter the boys’ bathroom and ends up on the floor for more than five minutes.

A Cincinnati police detective said it appears another student knocked him out. CPS says Gabe told the school nurse he fainted, which is what the school told Gabe’s mother.

The coroner confirms that the tablet was removed and the boy’s body was not disturbed. The grave has since been restored.