Ohio boy’s body exhumed as investigation into his suicide continues

By Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI (WLWT/NBC News) – Four months after his death, Ohio’s Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has exhumed the grave of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye.

The family asked a coroner to re-examine his grave in hopes of finding new information as to why the Carson Elementary School student ended his life. Gabe was buried with his iPad-like tablet, investigators said. Authorities said they wanted to examine his tablet.

A statement from the family’s attorney says “his parents consented to the exhumation hoping that a forensic examination of Gabe’s tablet will shed light on what happened.”

Gabe had been buried with his tablet because “his mother wanted to make sure he had something to play with in heaven.”

Days after his death, claims of bullying started to surface surrounding the third-grader at Carson Elementary School.

Cincinnati Public Schools initially said that it had no reports of bullying in the months prior to his death. Last month, CPS released surveillance video recorded just days before his death. The start-stop motion makes it difficult to see exactly what happened, but Gabe does enter the boys’ bathroom and ends up on the floor for more than five minutes.

A Cincinnati police detective said it appears another student knocked him out. CPS says Gabe told the school nurse he fainted, which is what the school told Gabe’s mother.

 

The coroner confirms that the tablet was removed and the boy’s body was not disturbed. The grave has since been restored.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s