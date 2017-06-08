Ohio man shot by officer at homeless shelter in critical condition

CANTON, OH (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man shot by police at a homeless shelter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The (Canton) Repository reports that Canton police on Wednesday identified the man as 47-year-old Kevin Jones. Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen after refusing to drop a baseball bat.

Police have yet to identify the officer, who was providing security at the shelter. A police statement says Jones made “threatening movements” toward the officer with the bat.

Jones wasn’t staying at the shelter. Witnesses say he may have been living in a nearby abandoned warehouse.

Refuge of Hope is Stark County’s lone homeless shelter for men and offers free meals to the public.