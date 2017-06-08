Ohio teen killed, 3 injured in single-car accident

STRONGSVILLE, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has died and three others have been injured when a car carrying six teen girls left the roadway and crashed into a tree outside of Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the teen killed as Kailee Mayher, of Strongsville. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Strongsville.

Strongsville police say the three injured girls were sitting in the backseat and were taken to hospitals. The 16-year-old driver and a 16-year-old front-seat passenger weren’t injured. Mayher died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

