One in life-threatening condition after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Hilltop.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired Thursday morning in the 2500 block of Fremont Street and found a victim.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

