Marion Police investigating possible homicide after elderly man found dead

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after an elderly man was found dead Wednesday evening.

According to police, the victim, 81, was found covered in blood and unresponsive by a family member on the 300 block of Uncapher Avenue. When police and EMS arrived on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim at this time. Police say the investigation is being investigated as a homicide, and one woman is being questioned as a person of interest. She was arrested on charges unrelated to the homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

