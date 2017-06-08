Ramen noodle packages lead to breaking and entering arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An item known for its extremely low cost helped land a man in jail for breaking and entering.

The break-in happened last month on the east side of Columbus.

Dabriel Miller is accused of breaking and entering Door 7, a salon and day spa in Columbus. He allegedly took $30 in cash and ate three packages of Ramen Noodles while inside the business.

Miller, who moved to Columbus last year, left three empty noodle packages behind and police found his fingerprints on them, which eventually led to his arrest.

For breaking and entering, he could face up to a year in jail. It was reported in court on Thursday morning that he also missed a court date in January.

