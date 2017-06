COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN is citing multiple sources in saying that Creighton coach Greg McDermott will be the Ohio State University’s next choice for head men’s basketball coach.

McDermott has spent the past 7 years at Creighton and taken the Bluejays to the NCAA tournament four times. The team has been in the Big East for the past four seasons.

The Buckeyes are looking for a replacement for Thad Matta, who was fired Tuesday after 13 years with OSU. Ohio State finished 21-14 this year.