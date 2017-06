PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WCMH) — Police in Maryland are looking for a man who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

It happened June 1 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

According to police, the backhoe was stolen and driven around five miles to the bank.

The suspect didn’t get away with any money, but did do around $10,000 in damage to the ATM.

Police believe the same man pulled off an ATM theft in 2016. In that case, he and two accomplices broke into a tobacco store.