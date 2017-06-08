COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The trial for a man accused of assaulting a Mifflin Township police officer as he tried to escape custody is expected to begin Thursday.

DeWayne Sears, 27, was arrested by Mifflin Township police in March of 2016. Surveillance video from the police station shows a man in police custody shoving a police officer and running out the door. Officials say the man in the video was Sears.

READ MORE: Police: Escaped felon assaulted Mifflin Township officer before running off

Police believed Sears and his girlfriend fled to Alabama after his alleged escape. Officers received a tip in early 2017 that both Sears and his girlfriend were back in the Columbus area working at a restaurant. Sears and his girlfriend were arrested without incident in January.

READ MORE: After 10 month search, suspect who fled from Mifflin Twp. police captured

Sears is facing charges for felony assault, carrying concealed weapons, possessing weapons under disability and escape.

Reporter Olivia Fecteau is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 Today at 4:26am. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.